Arnold Schwarzenegger To Be Chief Guest At Maharashtra Bodybuilding Competition

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a well-known bodybuilder and Hollywood star, will be the chief guest at the event.

Nearly 500 bodybuilders from 70 countries, including women, are expected to take part in an international competition to be held in November in Aurangabad in Maharashtra where Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger will be the chief guest.

The Rs 25-lakh prize money competition, Diamond Cup India 2019, is being organised by the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBBFF) from November 15 to 17.

Around 500 bodybuilders from 70 countries, including 100 women, will participate in the competition, said IBBFF secretary Sanjay More at a press meet in Aurangabad on Friday.

Around 90 bodybuilders will be part of the Indian contingent at the meet, he added.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a well-known bodybuilder and popular Hollywood star, will be the chief guest at the event, Mr More said.

Entry for the competition, to be held in 10 different groups, will be completely free and organisers are making arrangements to accommodate 50,000 viewers at a time, Mr More said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.