Army Vice Chief Manoj Pande To Be Awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel. (File)

Army Vice Chief-designate Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon and Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar will be awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal on the 73rd Republic Day.

For his contribution in Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Meghdoot and Operation Sadbhavna, Leh airbase Chief Operations Officer Group Captain Ajay Rathi will be conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal.

14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon and 15 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey will be conferred with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal on Republic Day for their roles in operational areas in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year.