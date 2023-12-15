Army Uniform Seized During Raids Across 4 States In Terror Financing Case

Arms, ammunition and incriminating materials were found during the raids, NIA said (representational)

Two suspects were arrested and an army uniform was seized during raids on Friday by the central anti-terror agency across four states in a terror financing case linked to a banned outfit.

The National Investigating Agency conducted the raids in 23 locations across Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi. The case was linked to the People's Liberation Front of India, a banned outfit based in Jharkhand.

Arms, ammunition, incriminating documents and devices, cash and jewellery were also found during the raids, the NIA said in a press release.

It said the suspects who faced the crackdown were "cadres and sympathizers of PLFI", who were involved in a conspiracy to carry out violent acts and commit terrorist activities.

Of 23 locations searched today, 19 were in Jharkhand, two in Delhi, and one each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The two arrested during the raids were identified as Raman Kumar Sonu from Bihar and Nivesh Kumar from Delhi, both named as accused in the case, said the central agency.

"During the searches, two Pistols, live rounds (7.86 mm), Rs 3,00,000 in cash, incriminating materials, including digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, pen drives, DVR) and documents (diary and a bunch of papers), as well as gold and silver jewellery were seized, in addition to the Indian Army uniform," they added.

The NIA said its probe has revealed that the PLFI cadres have been extorting money from coal traders, railway contractors and businessmen in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to finance their terror activities.

"They were also conspiring to commit various terrorist activities, including attacks on the security forces, murder, arson, and use of explosives/IEDs to create terror in the society," the NIA said.

It said the PLFI was also involved in recruitment and procurement of arms and ammunition, besides conspiring to revive and expand their outfit in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other states.