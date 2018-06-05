Army Post In Kashmir's Bandipora District Attacked By Terrorists, Grenades Used About four to six terrorists came from two sides of the army camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles and Hajin police station and fired around eight UBGLs towards the army and the police.

The army post and police station are said to be safe (Representational) New Delhi: An army post and a police station at Hajin in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district were attacked by terrorists this evening, who threw grenades, using under barrel grenade launchers or UBGLs.



About four to six terrorists came from two sides of the army camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles and Hajin police station and fired around eight UBGLs towards the army and the police.



"Army retaliated the terrorists' fire and heavy exchanges are now going on in the area," a police officer said.



The army post and the police station are said to be safe.



The fire was retaliated "heavily and effectively", a senior police officer said, adding that it was not a suicide attack. The area has been cordoned off and combing operations have been started, the officer said.



Hours before the attack, an army vehicle was damaged in an improvised explosive device or IED blast in Sopore, about 40 kilometres away. Terrorists had also tried to snatch weapon from police post in downtown Srinagar.



