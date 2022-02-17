Army Soldier Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Delhi Hotel, Note Found: Police

Police have recovered a suicide note from the deceased's hotel room. (Representational)

An army jawan hanged himself to death in a hotel room in the Paharganj area of the national capital.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the deceased's hotel room. In the note, he admitted to harassing a girl to be the reason for his suicide, added the police.

The jawan had come to stay in the hotel 2 days before his suicide.

Police are currently looking into the suicide letter. After being informed about the suicide on Thursday morning, it is currently investigating the case from every angle.