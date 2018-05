Another Army helicopter reached the spot and returned with the stranded officials. (Representational)

An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing at Bihpuria College playground in Assam's Lakhimpur district today after it developed a technical snag.The Army aviation corps helicopter had taken off from Tezpur Misamari and developed a snag mid air, Defence Spokesperson Harshvardhan Pandey said.The helicopter had on board three Army officers and one pilot, Mr Pandey said. Another Army helicopter reached the spot and returned with the stranded officials."The chopper is still in the field and it will take more than one day to repair," Mr Pandey said.