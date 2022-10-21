Army Helicopter Crashes In Arunachal Pradesh, Search Operation On

Further details are awaited. (Representational)

An army helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Friday.

According to reports, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near Migging village. The site of the crash is not connected by any road and a rescue team has been sent to the location of the crash, said Upper Siang senior cop Jummar Basar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

This is the second helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh in October. Earlier this month, a pilot lost his life and several others were injured after a Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang.