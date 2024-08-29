Army Defuses Bomb Swept Away From Ammunition Depot In Sikkim Flood 10 Months Ago

A bomb swept away from ammunition depot in East Sikkim was defused on Thursday

A bomb, swept away from the Army's ammunition depot at Bardang in East Sikkim district during a flood around 10 months ago, was defused on Thursday, the police said.

People residing in the 20 Mile area in Bardang found the bomb and informed the Rangpo police station.

The police then notified the Army's bomb disposal unit in Bardang, about 29 kilometres from Gangtok, which defused the explosive safely.

A number of bombs have been defused by the army along the Teesta river banks since the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) hit Sikkim in October 2023.

The GLOF occurred in parts of Lhonak Lake, leading to a rapid rise in water levels with very high velocities downstream along the Teesta basin in the early hours of October 4.

The ammunition depot at Bardang Army camp housing bombs, mines, arms and other explosive devices was washed away by the flood.

Several Army personnel also died in the flood.

