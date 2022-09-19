Army Day Parade May Be Shifted Out Of Delhi For The First Time: Sources

The Army Day Parade is conducted at the Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi Cantonment.

The Indian Army may soon shift the Army Day Parade, held on January 15 every year, out of New Delhi. The government feels that Army Day celebrations should be spread across the country, sources said.

Next year's parade is likely to be held in the Southern Command area. The headquarters of the Indian Army's Southern Command are in Maharashtra's Pune.

Army Day is celebrated every year on the day when India's first commander-in-chief was appointed after the country attained independence.

Lieutenant General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa replaced the last British commander-in-chief on January 15, 1949.

The Army Day Parade is conducted at the Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi Cantonment.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also moved out its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh this year.