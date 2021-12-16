Air Force Officials Pay Tribute To Group Captain Varun Singh In Bhopal

Group Captain Varun Singh's body was airlifted to Bhopal today. (File)

The Indian Air Force officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers on Thursday laid a wreath at Bhopal airport and paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh who was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash and passed away yesterday.

Group Captain Singh suffered injuries when a Mi17V5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 in which 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife, had died.

He was undergoing treatment at Wellington's Military Hospital and was later shifted to Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru where he passed away on Wednesday. His body was airlifted to Bhopal today.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced financial compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Group Captain Varun Singh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Group Captain Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour.