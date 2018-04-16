Army Captain Held For Allegedly Molesting Professor In Kanpur

An FIR was registered against the duo under relevant sections of IPC at Bithoor police station, Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar said.
The Army official, who is a doctor, had come to the city to attend a medicos meet on Friday where he met the lady professor, also a doctor, he said.
According to a complaint filed by the professor, the official, who was in an inebriated condition, misbehaved with her and tried to pull her away from her car when she was returning to her hostel.
