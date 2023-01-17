Army Captain Found Dead At Training Centre In Madhya Pradesh: Report

The officer, who was from Kanpur, had been at the institute since September 2022 (Representational)

The body of a 29-year-old captain of the Indian Army was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the Pachmarhi-based Army facility in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The death of captain Sartaj Singh Karla seems to be a case of suicide but no suicide note was found, an officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

The police were informed about the death of the Army officer at the Army Educational Corps Training College and Centre (AECTCC) at around 9 pm on Monday. The officer's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bed sheet in his room in the hostel.

Captain Karla was learning Chinese at the Pachmarhi-based institute, which trains Army personnel in an array of disciplines including music and foreign languages, said local police station in-charge Rooplal Uikey.

The Army officer, who was from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been staying at the institute since September 2022, he said.

Superintendent of Police Gurukaran Singh told Press Trust of India that Captain Karla's death seems to be a case of suicide but they have not recovered any suicide note from the room.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)