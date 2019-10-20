Army Attacks 4 Terror Camps In PoK With Artillery Fire: Sources

The India Army struck four terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with artillery strikes

The army today launched attacks on terror camps located inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir in which four to five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and several were injured, sources said. According to sources, four terror launch pads in Neelam valley - opposite the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara -- have been destroyed in the artillery strikes.

Sources indicated that this was retaliation to the cross-border firing by Pakistan in Tangdhar, in which two Indian soldiers and a civilian died. Five others were also injured in the attack, which took place this morning.

The terror camps, sources said, have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory, part of Pakistan's plan to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, following the Centre's move to end the state's special status ad bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Till September this year, Pakistan had committed more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 people died, the centre had said last month. Repeated requests have been made to Islamabad to stick to the 2003 ceasefire understanding, a spokesman had said.

