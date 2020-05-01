Armed Forces To Conduct Fly Pasts To Thank COVID-19 Warriors On Sunday

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat today announced that on May 3, when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is due to end, the military will conduct fly-pasts, shower petals on hospitals from air and light up ships as thanksgiving to COVID-19 warriors from the armed forces.

Speaking at a press conference along with all three service chiefs, General Rawat said: "On May 3, there will be some special activities as a gesture of special gratitude by all three forces. The Air Force will be conducting fly pasts from Kashmir to Kanyakumari across the length and breadth of the country."

Fly pasts will also be carried out from Assam in the north east to Kutch in Gujarat.

The Navy will be out in the sea and display their strength by lighting ships on sea shores, General Rawat said.

To honour hospitals at a time the nation is fighting a global pandemic, helicopters would shower petals on hospitals and army bands will play outside the buildings in almost all districts.

This is the first time General Rawat addressed the press as Chief of Defence Staff - a post created by the government to integrate the three wings of the armed forces and trim the weapons procurement process.

Last week, General Rawat had said at a time when the nation is fighting COVID-19, the defence services "must operate beyond the mandate to support the people and government in whatever way we can."

He had also said that "discipline and patience" had helped the defence services in checking the spreading of virus, adding that the novel coronavirus has affected Army, Air Force and Navy in a "limited manner".