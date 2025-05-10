"Every Misadventure...": Forces Announce Ceasefire, Add A Warning For Pak

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India warned Pakistan that while adhering to a ceasefire, its forces remain vigilant and ready for decisive action against any escalation. They emphasised India's operational readiness and rejected Pakistan's claims of damage to its military assets.

In a stern warning to Pakistan, the Indian armed forces today said that while they will be adhering to the ceasefire New Delhi and Islamabad have agreed upon, they remain "fully prepared" and "ever-vigilant" and any future escalation by Pakistan will invite a "decisive response".

During a government briefing shortly after India announced the ceasefire decision, Commodore Raghu R Nair said, "While we will be adhering to the understanding reached today, we remain fully prepared and ever-vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation."

Earlier, Commodore Nair said that since the Pahalgam terror attack, India's responses have been "measured" and "very responsible". He also underlined the significant amount of misinformation undertaken by Pakistan.

Colonel Sophiya Qureshi, who has been articulating the position of Indian forces along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, said Pakistan claimed its JF-17 aircraft inflicted damage on India's S 400 air defence system and BrahMos missile base. "This is completely wrong," she said.

Colonel Qureshi also trashed Pakistan's claims of damaging Indian airfields and ammunition dumps.

"Pakistan alleged that Indian forces damaged mosques. This is misleading and baseless. Let us clarify, India is a secular nation and our forces reflect our Constitutional values. Indian armed forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan's land and air assets. Indian armed forces are completely ready, alert and fully committed to protecting India's security and sovereignty," she said.

Wing Commander Singh reiterated that India's operations only targeted terrorist camps and facilities used for anti-India activities. "Pakistan has suffered heavy and unsustainable losses after an unprovoked attack on our installations. There has been extensive damage to crucial Pakistani airbases. In addition, a loss of air defence weapons systems and radars made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable," she said, adding big setbacks for Pakistan along the Line of Control too.

In a welcome surprise amid the spiralling conflict with Pakistan, the Indian government announced this afternoon that New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed on a ceasefire that started at 5 pm. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington DC had mediated the truce between the neighbours. Shortly after, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a brief statement, "Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm."

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," he added. Mr Misri, however, mentioned that it was the Pakistan DGMO who initiated the call.