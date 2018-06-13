Arjuna Award Winning Boxer Charged With Assaulting Woman Excise Inspector Commonwealth medal winning boxer Jai Bhagwan, his brother Manjit and 10 to 15 other people have been charged with rioting, assault, obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty and wrongfully confining a person.

Hisar, Haryana: Arjuna Award winning boxer Jai Bhagwan, presently posted with Tohana police, has been charged with assaulting a woman inspector at the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner office.



The Commonwealth medal winning boxer, his brother Manjit and 10 to 15 other people have been charged with rioting, assault, obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty and wrongfully confining a person.



The case was registered at Sadar Police Station on Tuesday after the complaint of the woman excise inspector.



On May 19, some residents of Amardeep Colony in Hisar, held a protest against the opening of a liquor shop in the area and later forcibly closed the shop. The excise inspector arrived at the spot and resolved the issue.



The excise inspector later alleged that Jai Bhagwan, his brother Manjit and 10 to 15 other people held her hostage, along with her driver. She also alleged that Mr Bhagwan and his brother had a scuffle with her.



Later police reached the spot and got them released. Officer Amar Singh said that investigation into the case is underway.



Meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan's mother lodged a complaint against the excise inspector and her husband at the Sadar Police station, claiming that the two had arrived at her residence on the night of May 19 and abused her.



On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered against the excise inspector and her husband.



