Archaeological Survey vs J&K Administration Over Puja At Protected Martand Sun Temple

A controversy has erupted over a puja ceremony attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the premises of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected Martand Sun temple in Anantnag, with the ASI claiming that it was in violation of rules, but the Jammu and Kashmir administration insisting otherwise.

"No permission was sought for the puja. Even though LG did not perform any puja inside the temple, but even holding puja outside is a violation and now we have raised this issue with district administration," sources in ASI said.

Mr Sinha on Sunday took part in "Navgrah Ashtamangalam Puja" at the ancient temple premises for which the priests were called from outside the Union Territory.

Participated in the auspicious Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja at Martand Sun temple, Mattan, Anantnag. Truly a divine experience in a godly ambience. pic.twitter.com/uOl3EzPSiS — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) May 9, 2022

But the Jammu and Kashmir administration points out that permission was not required. "As per Ancient Monument Protection Act (ASI) rules recognised religious customs are allowed," a senior functionary in the Jammu and Kashmir administration told NDTV.

According to him as per Rule 7 Rule 7(1) of the 1959 Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains, states that meetings, receptions, parties, entertainment or conferences cannot be held at a protected monument without permission in writing from the Central government. But sub rule (2) clearly states that nothing in sub rule (1) shall apply to any meeting, reception, party, conference or entertainment which is held in pursuance of a recognised religious usage and custom.

The eighth-century Martand Temple is one of the oldest sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

"As a norm, no religious prayers are held at the ASI-protected sites across India unless it is an operational place of worship, said a senior ASI official," on the condition of anonymity.

According to him, individual worshippers do come here to offer their prayers but no ceremonies have been allowed on site. "Mostly it's a picnic site for tourists," he added.

On Sunday, Mr Sinha took part in the puja, which was held in the presence of seers, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and local residents. The Lt Governor termed the event a truly divine experience.

On the occasion, Mr Sinha reiterated the government's commitment to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural and spiritual significance.

Later, Mr Sinha reviewed various facilities at the temple. A discussion was also held on tapping the tourism potential of the region.