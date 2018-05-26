Haryana To Use Drones To Keep Tab On Encroachers In Aravalli Mountains

"And to compete with these challenges, the Haryana government has come up with a surveillance plan for protection of forest and wildlife ecosystem in the Aravalli range of Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, he said.
He said that the state government was going to do a drone survey of the Aravalli mountains to collect encroachment status and prepare a database.
The drones will be equipped with photo and video cameras to ensure present status or the area and in case of any non-forestry violations, we will match the areas with our database to find offence, Mr Singh said.
The minister also said that drones will help in combing areas from illegal wildlife and forestry area, poaching of animals and other forestry activities.