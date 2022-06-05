Arab World Outraged By BJP Leaders' Prophet Remarks: 5-Point Explainer

The controversy flared last week after remarks by BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on a TV debate and the party's Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal's now-deleted tweets.

The comments were criticised by Muslim groups in India and triggered violence in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh on Friday, injuring around 40 people.

Outrage over the remarks has spread in the Arab world with a trending Twitter hashtag calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries. A Qatari minister said, “Systematic hate speech against Islam in India... will be considered insult by 2 billion Muslims.”

Facing a growing backlash, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal. The party also issued a statement underscoring its respect for all religions and their revered figures.