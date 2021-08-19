Apurva Chandra Appointed Information And Broadcasting Secretary

Apurva Chandra's appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet

Senior bureaucrat Apurva Chandra has been appointed the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said Thursday.

Mr Chandra, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, is currently the Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Mr Chandra's appointment as secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Personnel Ministry's order said.

The post was being held by Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare as an additional charge for over a year now.

