Apple's First 2 Retail Stores In India To Open Next Week: Check Details

Apple is set to open its two official retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi next week. The store in Mumbai will open to customers on April 18 and will be the first in India. The Delhi store will open two days later on April 20.

Where are the stores located?

The Apple Mumbai retail store is located in the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and has been inspired by the “iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai”. The company said the creative at Apple BKC features “colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services” that will be offered at the store. https://www.apple.com/in/retail/storelist/

The BKC Apple store will open at 11 am on April 18.

The second store is coming up in Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Delhi. Apple unveiled the barricade of the store on April 10. Apple said it has colourful artwork and a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates where each signifies “a new chapter to the city's storied past”.

The Apple Delhi store will open at 10 am on April 20.

What will these stores offer?

According to Apple, once its retail stores open, customers will be able to explore Apple's latest lineup and get personalized service and support from the store's team. A wide range of Apple products will be available at retail stores. These include the latest iPhone 14 models, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, HomePods, and Apple TVs. Apple's storied trade-in program will also be available to customers.

Apple BKC has announced launching the special Today at Apple Series free sessions named “Mumbai Rising”. The sessions will offer “hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai”. The activities will be held from April 18 to May 25.

Apple launched its first online retail store in India in 2020. The launch of the two offline stores comes after years of regulatory hurdles for Apple and negotiations with the Indian government.