'Apologise To The Nation': Team Uddhav Tears Into 'Adipurush' Makers

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday came down heavily on the makers of 'Adipurush' for allegedly using "pedestrian dialogues" in the film.

Ms Chaturvedi demanded an apology from the film's makers and said that the dialogues were disrespectful to the characters of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

"The dialogue writer of 'Adipurush' @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman," Ms Chaturvedi tweeted.

"It hurts every Indian's sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable," she added.

The mythological action film opened on Friday to a mixed reception. Some fans even reserved seats in honour of Lord Hanuman, a revered figure in the Ramayana. There were also reports of a man being beaten up in Hyderabad for criticising the film.

The makers of the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of its release. At the trailer launch, the director, Om Raut, announced that a seat would be reserved for Lord Hanuman in every screening.

Hours after the film's release, however, fans took to social media to criticise its substandard visual effects and juvenile dialogues.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in lead roles.

The criticism spilled outside social media on Friday when Hindu Sena filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the film. The petition seeks to prevent the film from being certified for public exhibition.

The petition also claimed that the film's depiction of religious figures was inaccurate and inappropriate, and that this would hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.