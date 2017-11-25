Apex Court Examines Parsi Personal Law, Seeks Centre's Reply

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Central government's response on a plea by a Parsi woman challenging the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act that allows local Parsi community to act as jury in the grant of divorce to an estranged couple.The bench of Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Amitava Roy sought response on a petition by Naomi Sam Irani from Maharashtra who has challenged the 1936 law that gave voice to local Parsi community in the grant of divorce to an estranged husband and wife, wondering why such a law has not been challenged so far.The matter will come up for hearing next week when the central government respondsMs Irani has contended that the involvement of local Parsi community in matter of matrimonial dispute violated her fundamental rights.Urging the court to intervene in the matter, she cited the recent apex court verdict striking down triple talaq as being violative of Muslim women's right to life and dignity.The petitioner has asked as to why Parsi woman can't approach family courts for the settlement of matrimonial disputes.