Apara Ekadashi 2021: Date, Ekadashi Fasting Time, Rituals And Significance

Apara Ekadashi 2021: Know when is Apara Ekadashi, puja muhurat and rituals

Apara Ekadashi is on June 6. Among the 24 Ekadashi days, Apara Ekadashi is an important one. It is also known as the Jyeshtha Ekadashi. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe strict fast on Apara Ekadashi. People who observe Ekadashi vrats can choose to fast without drinking water (Nirjala) or have only one meal with only fruits and vrat food. Grains and cereals are avoided during the Ekadashi fasting. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Ekadashi fasting to seek his blessings.

Apara Ekadashi date and time

Apara Ekadashi is on Sunday, June 6

Ekadashi tithi begins at 12.28 AM on June 4

Ekadashi tithi ends at 6:19 AM on June 6

Parana or the time for breaking the Ekadashi fast is between 5:23 AM and 8:10 AM on June 7.

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Fasting on Ekadashi is observed on every 11th day of the month according to the Hindu calendar. Every month devotees of Lord Vishnu observe two Ekadashi vrats, one during Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase and another during the Krishna Paksha or New Moon phase. On Apara Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu or the household deity with dhoop, deep, sandalwood paste, fruits, and flowers.