Pradosh Vrat 2021: Know The Auspicious Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Pradosh Vrat images: Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped today

Today is Pradosh Vrat. Traditionally Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on Pradosh Vrat. The day is considered extremely auspicious when it coincides with a Monday - the day of Lord Shiva. On Pradosh Vrat, devotees chant Shiva Stotras during the specified Pradosh time and also perform Shiva abhishekam or bathing the Shivling with milk. Puja for Pradosh Vrat is usually done in the evening. Here is all you need to know about Pradosh Vrat:

Pradosh Vrat time or muhurta

The auspicious Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi begins at 7:17 PM today and ends at 4:12 PM on April 25. The Pradosh Kaal is between 7:10 PM and 9:13 PM.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

According to religious beliefs, devotees observe Pradosh Vrat to alleviate sufferings and lead a happy life. On Pradosh Vrat, people seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati for health, wealth, and good fortune. According to Hindu mythology, Chandra Dev, the ruler of Moon, was once cursed by a King and he fell violently ill. After repentence, Lord Shiva liberated him on this day.

Pradosh Vrat rituals and puja vidhi