Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In Kolkata. Cops Suspect He's Been Murdered

Anwarul Azim Anar was staying at the residence of his friend in Kolkata

A Bangladesh MP has gone missing in Kolkata after he arrived in the city for medical treatment, officials said.

Kolkata police on Wednesday launched a search operation for Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, who came to West Bengal's capital on May 12.

The Bangladeshi Awami League leader's mobile phone is also currently switched off.

The police suspect that he has been murdered and that his body has been dumped in Kolkata's Newtown area. During search operations, they also recovered a chopped body in Newtown. However, the body has not been identified yet.

The 56-year-old politician came to Kolkata on May 12 and was staying at the residence of his friend, Gopal Biswas. He reportedly went missing two days later, following which Mr Biswas filed a complaint with the Kolkata police.

Anwarul Azim Anar's family also raised the issue with Sheikh Hasina, and her office informed diplomats in Delhi and Kolkata.