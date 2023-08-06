Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Report On China, Tech Mughal Link

Union minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress today over a report in a leading US daily that linked a tech Mughal from the US with Chinese propaganda. He accused the Congress of defending US millionaire Neville Roy Singham and media portal NewsClick when they were investigated by law enforcement agencies in 2021.

New York Times reported that Neville Roy Singham is "working with the Chinese government media machine and financing its propaganda worldwide". US non-profits are being used to push Chinese talking points".

"In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Mr Singham's network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese talking points," the report read.

In a long post on X, formerly Twitter, the minister wrote that long before NYT, India has been telling the world that NewsClick is a "dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda".

"Way back in the year 2021, when India's law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering, the Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it," he added.

Even newspapers like 'The New York Times' are now admitting that Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China's political agenda across the world.



Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that… pic.twitter.com/3MtA4UTWkn — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2023

"It is natural for the Congress to defend Neville and NewsClick because national interest never matters to its leadership. Isn't it the same Congress Party that signed an MoU with the CPC in the year 2008 to promote Chinese interest in India and allegedly accepted donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese embassy?" he posted.

"The UPA may change its name a thousand times. People are aware that the nation will not be safe in the hands of GHAMANDIA gathbandhan," he added, targeting the new Opposition alliance INDIA.

Various reports in 2021, quoting un-named officials, said the Enforcement Directorate has found that promoters of NewsClick received nearly Rs 38 crores from entities which may be associated with the Communist Party of China. At the time, ED officials said Singham was linked to the propaganda arm of China's Communist Party, reports said.