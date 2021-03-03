Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Actor Taapsee Pannu Face Income Tax Raids

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches at premises linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai over alleged tax evasion, sources said. Searches are on at nearly 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including premises linked to producer Madhu Mantena, a talent agency as well as Phantom Films, co-promoted by Mr Kashyap and producer Vikas Bahl, sources said.

They said the searches are part of a tax evasion probe

Mr Kashyap and Ms Pannu have often spoken out on various national issues and have lent their voice to various causes. Recently, Ms Pannu had criticised the show of solidarity by the big stars towards the government in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agitation. The actor, who has been a vocal supporter of farmers' protest, took a jibe at the government's campaign and said one should focus on strengthening the system.

"If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief, then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become propaganda teachers for others," Ms Pannu had said on social media last month.

Anurag Kashyap had been vocal about condemning the violence against anti-Citizenship Act protesters in 2019. Last year, he had expressed support for actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and had slammed Bollywood actors for not speaking up enough on the case.