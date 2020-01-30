Anuradha Paudwal Gets Top Court Reprieve Over Woman's 'Daughter' Claim

Anuradha Paudwal had approached the Supreme Court after she was summoned by a Kerala court. (File)

Singer Anuradha Paudwal won some reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which put on hold the order of a family court in Kerala summoning her after a woman claimed to be her daughter and demanded Rs 50 crore from her.



Anuradha Paudwal had approached the Supreme Court after she was summoned by the Thiruvananthapuram family court on the petition of the 45-year-old woman who claimed that Ms Paudwal and her husband Arun Paudwal were her biological parents.



Besides Rs 50 crore, the woman also demanded a one-fourth share in the assets and properties of the Paudwals.



The Thiruvananthapuram court admitted the case, after which the Padma Sri awarded singer went to the Supreme Court.



The woman had claimed that the Paudwals handed her over to her foster parents in 1974. Her foster father "revealed on his death bed" that she was Anuradha Paudwal's daughter, the woman claimed.



The family court had asked the singer and her two children to appear on January 27.

