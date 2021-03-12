Antilia-SUV Case: In Mansukh Hiran Death Case, Cops Recreate Crime Scene

The Thane-based Mansukh Hiran was closely linked to the SUV found near Antilla a few weeks ago.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is probing the mysterious death of auto-parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, last night recreated the scene of the crime, using a dummy body. The Thane-based businessman is closely linked to the explosive-laden SUV that was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in the city. On March 5, his body was found in a creek near Mumbra town, around two weeks after the car was seized outside Antilla.

ATS personnel last night threw the dummy body into the creek at the spot where the body was originally found. The dummy, however, got stuck in the wet mud.

The police suspect that Mr Hiran was killed somewhere else and the body was brought to the spot to be disposed of in the creek, expecting it to flow into the sea. It, however, got stuck in the mud like the dummy.

The ATS has recorded statements of local fishermen and also sought help from the weather experts who informed them that it was a low-tide night yesterday, just like on March 4 when the body was suspected to have been thrown into the creek.

Mr Hiran had reported the Mahindra Scorpio as stolen on February 17. While the Antilla incident is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency, the murder and the vehicle's theft are being probed by the ATS. The dead auto-parts dealer's wife had alleged that Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze had been using the vehicle for four months till February 5.

The cropping up of Mr Vaze's name in the chain of events has sparked a political furore, too, since he had joined the ruling Shiv Sena in 2008 during his period of suspension from service. Following this, he was yesterday moved from the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai police to its Citizen Facilitation Centre based in the police headquarters.