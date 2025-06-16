Advertisement
Anti-Terror Watchdog FATF's Rare Acknowledgement On Pahalgam Attack

The United Nations' terror watchdog has expressed grave concern over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
  • The UN terror watchdog condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
  • The Financial Action Task Force linked the attack to the financing and movement of terrorist funds.
  • The FATF has intensified its scrutiny of countries' efforts to combat terrorist financing.
The United Nations' terror watchdog has expressed "grave concern" over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said the attack could not have occurred without the availability of finances and the means to move those funds between terror supporters.

This marks the third time in the last decade that the FATF has issued a condemnation, which comes after its enhanced focus on the effectiveness of measures countries has put in place to combat terror funding. It will soon release a comprehensive analysis of terrorist financing, compiling cases provided by the Global Network.

