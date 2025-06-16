Anti-Terror Watchdog FATF's Rare Acknowledgement On Pahalgam Attack

The United Nations' terror watchdog has expressed "grave concern" over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said the attack could not have occurred without the availability of finances and the means to move those funds between terror supporters.

This marks the third time in the last decade that the FATF has issued a condemnation, which comes after its enhanced focus on the effectiveness of measures countries has put in place to combat terror funding. It will soon release a comprehensive analysis of terrorist financing, compiling cases provided by the Global Network.