Anti-Corruption Hotline, 200+ Arrests: AAP Acts Tough In Punjab

Over 210 people have been arrested in Punjab for corruption since the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in March. The vigilance bureau has arrested 135 government officials for accepting a bribe, the party said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised to fight corruption during the 2022 assembly elections. Since coming to power in Punjab, AAP has started an anti-corruption helpline and taken several other measures to rein in graft.

The anti-graft helpline is leading the way in exposing corruption and corrupt officials as people are coming forward to use this tool effectively to expose those who are blocking good clean governance in the state. Complaints in the helpline alone led to the arrest of 61 persons and the registration of 40 FIRs, since its inception on March 23 this year. The government received 4135 complaints with audio/video recordings on the given number and after verifying genuine complaints.

Among those arrested on corruption charges also include AAP MLA Vijay Singla, who was the health minister at the time.

Mr Mann said that departmental inquiries are going on and many more scams would be unearthed soon. All those who have looted public money, whether they are senior officers or politicians, will be punished, he said.