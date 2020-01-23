CAA Protests, Pranab Mukherjee Says, Will Deepen Democracy

Pranab Mukherjee says heartening to see protesters' "assertion and belief in the Constitution".

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today said the peaceful protests that are sweeping across the country, will work to deepen its democratic roots. While on one hand, the young people driving the protests are asserting their belief in the Constitution, on the other, their dissent will go towards rejuvenating democracy.

Speaking at a function in Delhi today, "Citizen Mukherjee" as the former President has dubbed himself, said, "Indian democracy has been tested time and again," reported news agency Press Trust of India.

"The last few months have witnessed people come out on the streets in large numbers, particularly the young, to voice out their views on issues which in their opinion are important," PTI quoted him as saying.

"Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India are particularly heartening to see. Consensus is the lifeblood of democracy. Democracy thrives on listening deliberating, discussing, arguing, even dissenting," he added.