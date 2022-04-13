Another Targetted Attack In Kashmir's Kulgam, Man Shot Dead By Terrorists

Last week, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured in Shopian district. (Representational)

Terrorists killed a man in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today in what appeared yet another targeted attack. Satish Kumar Singh, a driver by profession, was shot in Kulgam's Kakran village. He was critically injured and shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Officials said he was shot in the head from a point blank range.

"Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved terrorists in progress," the Kashmir Police tweeted..

#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, #succumbed to his injuries at hospital. #Terrorists involved in this #gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved #terrorists in progress.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/0iweZeQnmB — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 13, 2022

Today's attack is the latest in a series of targetted attacks on migrant workers and local minorities that has been sweeping the Kashmir over the last seven months.

The targeted killings had started in October, the victims being mostly migrants from outside Jammu and Kashmir who came in search of jobs and indigenous Kashmiri pandits.

In October, seven civilians were killed in five days -- among them a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two non-local Hindus.

Shortly after, Sheikhpora - home to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community -- started resembling a ghost town with most families moving out.

Last week, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured in Shopian district. Earlier five non- local labourers were shot at and injured by terrorists.

Security forces have intensified their operations and launched a major crackdown on alleged separatist supporters.

The matter had political repercussions with the opposition Congress accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to protect the people.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse with every passing day and both Kashmir and Kashmiriyat are in danger. No one knows where the BJP, which has been doing politics in the name of Kashmir for years, is missing nowadays," the party had tweeted.