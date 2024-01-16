Another Namibian Cheetah Dies At Kuno National Park In Madhya Pradesh

Another cheetah died today in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh - the 10th such death since their reintroduction in India in 2022. The Namibian cheetah was named Shaurya and the cause of death will be known after the post-mortem, said an official statement.

So far, seven adults and three cubs have died at the national park.

"Today, on 16th January, 2024 around 3:17 PM, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away. Around 11 AM in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found," said the statement by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Director, Lion Project.

"Following this, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR. Cause of death can be ascertained after post mortem," it added.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 and the animals were brought to the park again in 2022. The cheetahs were imported in two batches - from Namibia in 2022 and South Africa in 2023.