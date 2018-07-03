Another Day, Another Troll. Sushma Swaraj's Takedown

Sushma Swaraj hit back at the trolls this morning in very few words.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who has suffered vicious trolling for days over her ministry's clearance to the passport of a Hindu-Muslim couple, today had an instant comeback for a tweet targeting her. Over the past few days, Ms Swaraj has handled attacks on social media, widely condemned even by rival parties, with restraint and politeness that should have shamed trolls.



This morning too, she hit back in very few words.

Intezaar kyon ? Lijiye block kr diya. https://t.co/DyFy3BSZsM — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 3, 2018

Ms Swaraj has been targeted on Twitter ever since her ministry helped a couple who alleged harassment by an official over passport renewal.



Tanvi Seth and Anas Siddiqui had complained to the minister last month that they were humiliated by an officer when they went to renew a passport. Tanvi said she was asked to change her name; her husband said he was asked to change his religion. The couple did get their passport and the official was transferred by the ministry.



Ms Swaraj, who was on a visit abroad at the time, and found herself the target of attacks on her return, tweeted: "I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them".



