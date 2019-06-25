1975 Emergency Anniversary: Leaders Remember India's 'Black Day'

Emergency Anniversary: The Emergency was in effect from June 26, 1975.

"The Emergency" refers to a 19-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country. The Emergency was in effect from June 26, 1975 until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977. The Emergency order gave the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed. For much of the Emergency, most of Indira Gandhi's political opponents were jailed and the press was censored. Several other human rights violations were reported from the time. The Emergency remains one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history. Here's what the leaders tweeted on 1975 Emergency Anniversary, also called Anniversary of 1975 and 25 June Emergency:

India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency.



India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset. pic.twitter.com/vUS6HYPbT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2019

This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then Prime Minister.

Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 25, 2019

1975 में आज ही के दिन देश के संविधान की अखंडता और संप्रभुता को समाप्त और लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर आपातकाल को देश पर थोपा गया था,

उस काल में स्वतंत्र भारत के जिन सेनानियों ने इस संकटकाल से देश को उबारने और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए संघर्ष कर पुनर्स्थापित किया उन सभी को अंतःकरण से नमन। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 25, 2019

June 25 is considered India's "Black Day". Democracy was strangulated on 25th June 1975. The Congress Govt led by Indira Gandhi subverted the Constitution to remain in power by jailing POLITICAL OPPONENTS, suppressing the PRESS, intimidating the JUDICIARY. https://t.co/WIb5ApP3dL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 25, 2019

1975 का वह काला दिन आज है, जब लोकतंत्र का गला घोंटते हुए #Emergency की घोषणा की गई थी। देश आज भी उन क्रूर यातनाओं को नहीं भूला, लेकिन देश आगे बढ़ेगा। इस संकल्प के साथ कि राष्ट्र उत्थान ही हमारा पहला धर्म है। लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए लड़ने, प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले सपूतों को नमन! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 25, 2019

वर्ष 1975 में, आज के दिन निहित राजनीतिक स्वार्थों की पूर्ति के लिए तत्कालीन सरकार द्वारा की गयी आपातकाल की घोषणा, भारत के महान लोकतंत्र पर काला धब्बा है।

मैं नमन करता हूँ, उन सत्याग्रहियों को जिन्होंने मज़बूती से इस अंधकाल में लोकतंत्र की आग को जलाये रखा था। pic.twitter.com/W9F8Q27ikE — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 25, 2019

On this day, while we recall the horrors of 1975 when democracy was throttled by the then PM Smt Indira Gandhi, we remind ourselves of the ethos of liberty, equality and freedom that build India.



It is an occasion to reiterate our commitments to ideals of democracy.#Emergencypic.twitter.com/0FI19R9fd8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2019

Several other leaders and Twitter users also shared on the Emergency Anniversary and asked the youngsters to learns from "India's darkest chapter".