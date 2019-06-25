'Democracy Was Murdered By Congress': JP Nadda On Emergency

The Emergency is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.

BJP Working President JP Nadda termed the Emergency period a "black blot" in the country's history. On this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party merely to remain in power, he said in a tweet.

"I bow down before all those "satyagrahiys" - the foot soldiers who opposed Emergency and kept the democratic spirit alive. The imposition of Emergency Rule in the country in 1975 was like a black blot," Mr Nadda tweeted.

वर्ष 1975 में, आज के दिन निहित राजनीतिक स्वार्थों की पूर्ति के लिए तत्कालीन सरकार द्वारा की गयी आपातकाल की घोषणा, भारत के महान लोकतंत्र पर काला धब्बा है।

मैं नमन करता हूँ, उन सत्याग्रहियों को जिन्होंने मज़बूती से इस अंधकाल में लोकतंत्र की आग को जलाये रखा था। pic.twitter.com/W9F8Q27ikE — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 25, 2019

June 25 marks the day when then prime minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due of the prevailing "internal disturbance", the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

The order vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a montage in honour of the people who resisted the Emergency.

Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how newspapers were shut and people were deprived of their fundamental rights.

"Lakhs of patriots suffered to re-establish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers," Mr Shah tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then Prime Minister. Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy."

