CCTV, Ex Employees, Forensics Part Of Probe In Uttarakhand Resort Murder

Ankita Bhandari was murdered for allegedly refusing to provide "special services" to the guests

The Uttarakhand Police team investigating the murder of the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, today recovered two vehicles at the Rishikesh resort where she used to work as a receptionist. The special investigation team recovered a motorcycle and a scooter that were allegedly used in the crime.

The SIT, headed by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi, has been camping in Lakshman Jhoola to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Ms Devi said that they will now record the statements of former women employees of the resort. The resort, Vantara Resort, is owned by Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit is the prime accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

She was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya and two of his accomplices - resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta - for refusing to provide "special services" to the guests. Her body was fished out from the Chilla canal near Rishikesh on September 24.

Some employees who have already been questioned by the police claim that drug abuse and prostitution were regular 'services' at the resort.

"The resort management would provide illicit liquor, ganja (cannabis) and other drugs, and even girls, to the guests," said Rishita, who worked there as a receptionist while her husband, Vivek, worked as a housekeeper, until two months ago. They had quit before Ankita Bhandari joined in August.

The DIG also said that they are also going through all electronic evidence and call records. In the CCTV footage, the police found that the two vehicles recovered were used by the accused for going to Chilla canal.

"It has been found from the CCTV footage that these two vehicles were used by the accused for going to Chilla barrage and coming back," the DIG said.

The SIT has found the list of guests staying at the resort on the day of the incident. The team is also trying to get the police remand of the accused.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested a fast-track court for speedy justice in the murder case.