"Not A Terrorist": Father Of Indian Shot Dead In Jordan Demands Justice

The father of Anil Gabriel, who was shot dead in Jordan on February 10, has demanded justice, insisting his son was not a terrorist but an Indian citizen.

Anil's father, Gabriel Thomas, spoke to ANI, stating, "Anil Thomas called me after he landed in Jordan on February 7. When he left from here, he carried all the necessary documents, including his visa. He was not alone--his brother-in-law also travelled with him. Later, we were told that someone had been shot, but they couldn't find Anil Thomas. It was only later that we learned he had been killed."

Thomas continued, "We sent an email to the Indian Embassy, and when we received a response, we found out about his death. He was shot in the forehead. We demand justice. Why was my son shot? The government must investigate. As a father, it is my duty to fight for the truth. We have already submitted a petition to the MP. This incident happened in Jordan, not Israel.

The embassy may say many things, but they were not there. There are eyewitnesses who saw what really happened--Thomas was shot while walking. The bullet hit the leg of the person accompanying him, but my son was shot in the forehead, which is unacceptable. My son was not a terrorist--he was an Indian citizen. If needed, they could have shot him in the leg, but they aimed to kill. This is an injustice, and the government must take action to ensure we get justice."

His wife, Selin Gabriel, also shared her pain, stating, "He left home on February 5. After reaching there, he called me once. He told me, 'Don't worry, Amma, I am here with you. I will fulfill all your and Appa's unfulfilled dreams. Don't be sad, just pray for me.' He took all his documents with him. I want justice for my son. I haven't received any of his belongings. I request everyone to help me get them back. I never even got to speak to the person he traveled with."

Earlier today, the body of Anil Thomas Gabriel Pereira (42), a native of Thumba, was brought home and laid to rest. Many people gathered at his residence to pay their final respects.

The last rites were conducted at the St.John the Baptist Church, Thumba. Anil Thomas Gabriel was shot dead by the Jordanian army on February 10 while attempting to cross the Jordan-Israel border.

Gabriel had travelled to Jordan on a tourist visa. He was accompanied by 43-year-old Edison, who was injured by a bullet during the incident. His family is now seeking financial assistance from the Indian mission.

According to the Indian Embassy, Jordanian forces stopped four individuals in the Karak region and opened fire. Thomas was shot in the head and died instantly, while his relative Edison sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)