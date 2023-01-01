Anil Kumar Lahoti Takes Charge As Chairman, CEO Of Railway Board

Mr Lahoti belongs to the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, 1984 batch.

Anil Kumar Lahoti has taken over the charge of the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Railway Board.

The appointments committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment. Prior to this, Lahoti worked as a Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board.

Mr Lahoti belongs to the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, 1984 batch, and has been empanelled in the first panel of Indian Railways Management Service for Level-17.

He graduated in Civil Engineering with a Gold Medal from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior, and did his Master of Engineering (Structures) from the University of Roorkee (IIT, Roorkee).

During his more than 36 years of career in railways, he has worked in various capacities over Central, Northern, North Central, Western, and West Central Railways and in Railway Board.

Mr Lahoti has earlier worked as General Manager, Central Railway, and also looked after the charge of GM, Western Railway for several months. His stint as General Manager is credited with achieving the highest ever freight and parcel traffic in terms of tonnage carried and revenue earned including running the highest number of Kissan Rails, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday.

He successfully steered and resolved the vexed issue of the expansion of air-conditioned sub-urban services in Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)