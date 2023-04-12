'Typical Congressman': Anil Antony On 'Unfollow' Call On Twitter

Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, joined the BJP last week.

Former Congress leader from Kerala Anil Antony, who joined the BJP last week, today took a swipe at a Congress leader for asking party leaders and workers to unfollow him on Twitter. One of the reasons for the downfall of the Congress's Kerala unit is that it is "cut off from realities", said Mr Antony, who is the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony.

Mr Antony said that people are on Twitter to make informed opinions based on the idea and information shared by the people on the social media platform.

"People are generally in Twitter to follow views - across the spectrum , to get some idea and information of what different people think. This could help to make informed opinions. When you unfollow everyone with different views and just keep listening to everyone with similar views - would turn out to be a wonderful echo chamber cut off from realities - one of the main reasons @INCKerala is where it is now," he said.

Mr Antony made the comments while replying to a tweet by T Siddique, the Working President of Congress in Kerala, asking party members to unfollow the former, reportedly for joining rival BJP.

Typical congressman ! People are generally in @Twitter to follow views - across the spectrum , to get some idea and information of what different people think. This could help to make informed opinions. When you unfollow everyone with different views and just keep listening to… https://t.co/JsCgA6WgTS - Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) April 11, 2023

Anil Antony, who had been associated with various social initiatives and digital campaigns of the Congress, joined the BJP last week, saying that he was impressed by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr Antony had quit the Congress in January following the row over BBC's documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Every Congress worker believes they are working for a family. But I believe I am working for the country," Anil Antony told reporters today. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a very clear vision of putting India in a leading place in a multi-polar world," he said.

His father and former Defence Minister AK Antony expressed his anguish and disappointment over his decision, calling it a "wrong decision" and a "very painful" moment for him.