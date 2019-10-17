'Anguished By Bus Crash' In Saudi: PM After Accident Kills 35 Foreigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for a "quick recovery" of those injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave his condolences to the families of 35 foreigners who were killed in a bus accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia. Four were injured.

"Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured," PM Modi tweeted.

The accident took place on Wednesday when "a private chartered bus" and "a heavy vehicle (loader)" collided near the western Saudi Arabian city, the Saudi Press Agency said, quoting a Medina police spokesman.

The bus was engulfed in flames and its windows were blown out.

Those who died in the accident were Asian and Arab pilgrims, local reports said. The four injured people were taken to Al-Hamna Hospital. An investigation to find out how the accident happened has been launched, the Saudi Press Agency said.

In April 2018, four British pilgrims were killed and 12 others were injured on their way to the Saudi holy city of Mecca when their bus collided with an oil tanker.

Six Britons, including a two-month-old baby, were killed in a minibus on their way to Medina after making a pilgrimage to Mecca in January 2017.

