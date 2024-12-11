Activist Tied To Pole, Attacked By Aqua Farmers For Opposing Illegal Ponds

An environmental activist from Andhra Pradesh was brutally beaten by aqua farmers for opposing illegal aquaculture practices in the Konaseema region. Chikkam Veera Durga Prasad, a resident of Sannavilli village, has been fighting a legal battle against aqua farmers operating unauthorized aqua ponds in violation of environmental regulations.

He has also flagged concerns about water pollution caused by these ponds.

Acting on his complaints, a local court has issued orders to cease the operations of the illegal aqua ponds.But defying the court's orders, the aqua farmers have attempted to dig the ponds again.

Following the authorities' advice to gather evidence, Chikkam Durga Prasad had visited the site to take photographs. But aqua farmers reportedly tied him to a pole and assaulted him severely. A video of the attack is being widely circulated online.

Chikkam Durga Prasad is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Uppalaguptam police have registered a First Information Report against four persons in connection with the attack on Durga Prasad.

Aquaculture or aquafarming, is the cultivation of fish, crustaceans, mollusks, algae and other organisms in a pond under controlled environment. In many cases, the farmers'use of antibiotics to control the ill effects of fish waste can get the drugs directly into the ecosystem, which affects the soil and native organisms of the area.