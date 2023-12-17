3 Killed After Trucks Rams Stationary Lorry In Andhra Pradesh

Three of the four passengers were killed on the spot. (Representational)

In the early hours of Sunday morning, three people were killed in a road accident near Ananthapuram rural of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

One injured individual was taken to Ananthapuram Government Hospital.

According to police, the incident transpired when a lorry laden with rocks experienced a tire puncture, compelling it to come to a halt near Chinnampally Cross, Anantapur Rural. Kali Eicher's vehicle, en route from Anantapur to Kalyanadurgam, rammed into the stationary lorry from behind.

Of the four occupants in the vehicle, three tragically lost their lives on the spot. The lone survivor, identified as Subhash, sustained injuries and was taken to the government hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities reveal that the killed individuals hailed from Karnataka. The police are currently engaged in gathering comprehensive details regarding the incident as part of their ongoing inquiry.

Motor vehicle inspector Srinivas said that three died in the incident and the cause of accident is yet to be investigated. further details are awaited.

