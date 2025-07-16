Andhra Man Posed As Guest At Luxury Hotels, Then Stole Money From Real Guests

A 57-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Wednesday for attending high-profile events at luxury hotels by posing as a guest and stealing foreign and domestic currency from the real guests - the unsuspecting participants.

Chintakindi Srinivasulu was arrested in Bengaluru weeks after a theft was reported at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel in the city.

According to the police, Srinivasulu had attended the APAC-2025 annual meeting organised by the APAC Group at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru between June 21 and June 28. The event, held on the hotel's first floor, hosted several international delegates, including Roger Nienpo Sheng.

On June 23, Mr Sheng discovered that $300 and 3,000 Taiwanese dollars were missing from his bag. He then filed a complaint at the High Grounds police station, following which the police traced Srinivasulu as the suspect. Weeks after launching a manhunt, officials tracked the accused and took him into custody.

Officials linked two more cases of theft from high-end hotels to Srinivasulu.

During interrogation, Srinivasulu confessed to having posed as a delegate at many events hosted at five-star hotels.

Police have seized around Rs 41,079 from the accused - of which are $270, 2,900 Taiwanese dollars, 200 Australian dollars, and 10,000 Laotian Kip.