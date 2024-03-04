Andhra Man Murders Wife With Sickle, Crowd Looks On, Films Brutal Attack

The man, identified as Rangaswamy, attacked his wife, Kumari, and her mother with a sickle-like sharp weapon as a crowd gathered and shouted at him to stop.

The woman was on the ground covered in her own blood

New Delhi:

A man brutally hacked his wife to death and injured his mother-in-law in broad daylight on a busy street in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal today.

The man, identified as Rangaswamy, attacked his wife, Kumari, and her mother with a sickle-like sharp weapon as a crowd gathered and shouted at him to stop.

In a horrific video recorded by one of the onlookers, Rangaswamy is seen mercilessly hacking a woman slumped on the ground in the middle of roadside stalls and covered in blood. The stalls lay abandoned as he continued to brutally strike her in the middle of a busy road.

The man's wife died, while her mother sustained severe injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested Rangaswamy. They then took his mother-in-law to a local hospital for treatment.

A case of murder has been registered against Rangaswamy and further investigation is underway. The police are yet to find out what prompted the brutal attack.

