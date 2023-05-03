Andhra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 21,844 Crore Vizag Tech Park

According to Jagan Reddy, the tech park would provide direct employment to 39,815 people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Rs 21,844 crore Vizag Tech Park, a subsidiary of Adani Group company which will house 300 mega watt (MW) data centres.

Coming up on a 190-acre parcel of land, the IT park will house 200 MW integrated data centre at Madhurwada and another 100 MW one at Kapuluppada at an outlay of Rs 14,634 crore and Rs 7,210 crore respectively.

"The establishment of the 300 MW data centres by Adani Group would facilitate the laying of a submarine cable from Singapore and help change the future dynamics of broadband services," said Reddy in a release on Wednesday.

According to the CM, the tech park would provide direct employment to 39,815 people in a phased manner over seven years and indirect employment to 10,610 more.

IT business parks, skill development centres and recreation facilities will be part of the tech park, which will bolster internet speeds and improve connectivity, said Mr Reddy and added that it will contribute to the overall development of the area.

Further, the Chief Minister noted that the tech park will propel Vizag into a tier-1 city, which will also deploy renewable sources of energy to power it up.

Adani Group managing director Rajesh Adani and Karan Adani among others were present at the venue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)