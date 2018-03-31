'And We Talk Of Rape...': SpiceJet Crew Allegedly Strip-Searched By Airline A video purportedly shot at Chennai airport has surfaced, showing a group of SpiceJet air hostesses complaining about being strip searched

They alleged they have been subjected to strip search for the last few days after deboarding from flights, adding the security personnel also told them to remove their sanitary pads from their handbags.



The cabin crew reported for work only after the SpiceJet management assured them a high-level meeting at the airline's Gurgaon office on Monday to discuss the matter. People familiar with the matter said two midnight flights -- one of them an international flight to Colombo -- left late by an hour from Chennai airport due to the cabin crew protest.



A video purportedly shot at Chennai airport has surfaced, showing a group of air hostesses in uniform and plainclothes complaining about being strip searched. A woman is heard saying, "Someone touched me inappropriately, made me feel very uncomfortable. I was naked."



The protesting cabin crew alleged that the private airline suspects them of swindling cash collected on board for food and other sales. They alleged they are not allowed to go to the washroom immediately on deboarding from flights.



"We air hostesses are stripped naked over the last three days and women personnel touch us inappropriately. A colleague in her period was asked to remove her sanitary napkin," an air hostess with 10 years of experience, who asked not to be named, told NDTV.



NDTV has seen some emails sent by the cabin crew to the SpiceJet management, complaining about the "strip search".



"Is this the policy to remove your sanitary pad, touch private parts?" a woman wrote. "We cabin crew are hired majorly for safety reasons of the fellow passengers but what about our respect and safety? We talk about rape and molestation, is this any less?" another complained.

Kamal Hingorani, SpiceJet's senior vice president who heads in-flight services, in an email to the protesting cabin crew blamed the strict search on suspicion of dozens of cabin crew taking cash and company material from flights.



"We have therefore been compelled to carry out spot checks, which in any case is a company policy. It is in all our interests that the 'black sheep' amongst us is identified and removed so that honest employees are not blamed," Kamal Hingorani said in an email to the airline employees.



A senior SpiceJet official in Chennai told NDTV that "it's a baseless allegation". "I can't comment. I'm not at the base right now," said another Chennai-based SpiceJet official, who asked not to be named.



