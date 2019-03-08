Anant Ambani Appointed As Member Of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee

Anant Ambani has been a regular visitor to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. (File)

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, has been made a member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, a state government official said in Dehradun on Friday.

Anant Ambani has been a regular visitor to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples along with his father. The temple committee is headed by Mohan Prasad Thapliyal.

Besides Anant Ambani, Chief Minister T.S. Rawat has also nominated 30 other people who are mostly Bharatiya Janata Party workers and social activists as members of different government corporations and bodies.